Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in neighborhoods for better electric power reliability

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy will carry on with their tree trimming project this year.

The activity will occur along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods and will be monitored by the City’s Certified Arborists from the Forestry and Beautification Division.

According to a press release by the City of Columbia, “The purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service. Dominion Energy reported an 89% improvement in reliability in vegetation related outages in areas where trimming is completed compared to a year ago.”

The neighborhoods impacted by this include: Hyatt Park neighborhood, College Place Community Council, Eau Claire Community Council, and Northwood Hills organization.

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming activities, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.

Contact their 24-hour customer service center toll-free at 1-800-562-9308.