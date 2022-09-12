Columbia PD investigate deadly accident

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is on the scene of a deadly accident. According to CPD a male pedestrian was hit by an oncoming car while walking along Broad River Road at Omarest Drive around 9PM Monday night. Traffic Safety officers are currently investigating the fatality.

Police say the driver of the car involved in the incident remained at the scene after the accident.

Authorities are asking anyone who needs to travel through this area to find an alternate route as they continue their investigation at the crime scene.

No word on possible charges at this time.

