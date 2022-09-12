DHEC encourages more public attention to Sickle Cell Disease

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging residents to use this month as an opportunity learn more about the disease, ask questions, and voice their support for the more than 100,000 Americans that are affected by Sickle Cell Disease.

In a DHEC press release, the Bleeding Disorders Program Manager in DHEC’s Division of Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs Malerie Hartsell said, “During this month, I think it’s important to return back to the basics and remind people that Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is something many of our friends, family, and neighbors are battling through every single day. They often suffer quietly because of the harmful stigmas associated with SCD that also touch on racial barriers.”

“As a result, we many times don’t see the impacts of this often-fatal disease. We really want to bring this issue back to the starting line and make more people aware of what SCD is, who it affects, and what needs to be done to find a cure and ensure appropriate care.”

Sickle Cell Disease is caused by distorted red blood cells that are hard, sharp, and shaped like a crescent moon. If these cells die early, they can result in anemia or can cause blood clots, organ damage, and extreme pain if stuck in blood vessels. Other severe complications include kidney disease and shorter life expectancy. The disease is usually inherited by a family member and disproportionately affects African Americans (one in every 13 African Americans are carriers of the sickle cell trait). According to the Sickle Disease Association of America, about 2,000 babies are born with SCD each year.

For more information on resources available for those living with sickle cell, go to abccolumbia.com.