Ford recalls 200,000 SUVs due to fire risk

The automaker recalled 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after learning their heating and cooling fan motors can catch fire.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Ford Motor Company is recalling two of its most popular SUVs.

The automaker recalled 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after learning their heating and cooling fan motors can catch fire.

The specific models being recalled were built between 2015 and 2017. The company has received reports of 25 fires. Twelve of those caused extensive damage to the vehicles.

Ford will begin reaching out to owners on Sept. 12. It’s asking customers to bring those vehicles back for free repairs.