Rent and utility bills assistance still available through September 30

Renters who need help paying rent and utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic can also apply for assistance through Richland County in September. To learn more, visit https://t.co/m0cxFbEus6. pic.twitter.com/zkKYKJrL1E — RichlandSC (@RichlandSC) September 12, 2022



COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)— Richland County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pay for rent and utility bills.

Residents interested in the program can apply through Richland County in September.

Those who need help filling out the application can visit Richland Library for assistance from a member of the social work team.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.richlandcountysc.gov/ERA

Contact the library by calling (803)-509-8371, texting (803)-386-8506 or emailing socialworker@richlandlibrary.com.