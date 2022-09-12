South Carolina Woman sentenced for Social Security Fraud

A South Carolina woman was sentenced to more than one year in prison after stealing over $258,000.00 in Government funds.

Crystal Deveaux, 61, of Eastover, pleaded guilty and will be required to complete three years of court-ordered supervision.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina, Deveaux was sentenced after evidence presented in Court showed that she failed to notify the Social Security Administration of her grandmother’s death and continued to cash her Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits (RIB).

The fraud scheme began June 2001 and lasted through Dec. 2020.

Deveaux was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment and ordered to pay restitution to the Social Security Administration.