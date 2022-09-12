Three teens charged for fighting at Spring Valley High School football game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Spring Valley football game ended early Friday night after a fight broke out.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, three 17-year-olds were involved in the altercation and were charged with affray, and then released to their parents.

Deputies were present and working at the game when the incident broke out in the concessions area. The fighting involved a large crowd of people, say deputies. One of the teens involved was tased after they continued to assault others, according to deputies.

The teens arrested were not students at Richland Two schools. Authorities say they will not be allowed onto Richland Two school property in the future.