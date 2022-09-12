Two men accused of vape shop burglary arrested

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Two men are behind bars tonight accused in connection with the burglary of an area vape shop. According to The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 21 year old Joshua Elrod and 39 year old Jeromy Gattis are both charged with second degree burglary and grand larceny after deputies say the duo was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the Tobacco and Vape located at 135 Blythwood Road.

Investigators say they responded to the business after they were altered that the alarm for the back door was going off. When they arrived at the shop they discovered the back door had been damaged and items were thrown around inside the business. The manager of the location later confirming thousands of dollars in merchandise was missing from the store.