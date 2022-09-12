UofSC Ranked No. 1 in first year experience and international business program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is once again ranked number one for first-year student experience and the best international business program.

According to U.S. News and World Report’s annual undergraduate rankings released today, this is the fourth year in a row USC has been ranked number one in the first-year experience category and the 24th year for the top spot in international business.