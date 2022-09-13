Midlands county seeking 911 dispatchers

Lee Co., SC (WOLO)–Lee County 911 is searching for dispatchers

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the dispatch center is seeking candidates 19 or older with their high school diploma or GED.

Officials say eligible employees should be able to work different shifts including weekends and holidays, attend trainings and seminars and clear a background check.

For more information on how to apply call the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office or click here.