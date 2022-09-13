Sumter County deputies look to identify burglary suspect

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a suspect accused of burglarizing a business along Broad Street in Sumter. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in this surveillance video robbed the ‘Yogi Stop’ convenience store after breaking in through the front door. Authorities say the unidentified suspect stole cash, alcohol, and cigarettes before taking off. Officials say the man has a goatee type beard and tattoo on his left bicep they believe may be fairly noticeable.

Take a good look at the video provided by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials ask anyone who recognizes this man and can help authorities identify him to contact investigators by calling (803)436-2202, You can also report any information that may help in the case anonymously and possibly for a reward by going to Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.