U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham introduces new abortion ban legislation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina’s U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham introduced new abortion ban legislation in Washington Tuesday.

Graham introduced the ‘Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act’ in the United States Senate.

According to Graham, it would set a federal minimum protection for unborn children that is in line with European limits and ban abortion after 15 weeks gestation when unborn children can feel pain.

“Working closely with the preeminent pro-life groups in the country, we are today introducing legislation to ban abortion at a time when unborn children can feel pain,” said Graham. “Our legislation, which bans abortion after 15 weeks gestation, will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations such as France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, and other European nations.”

Per a release: The Graham legislation:

· Prohibits doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks gestation – when an unborn child can feel pain – except in situations involving rape, incest, or risks to the life and physical health of the mother.

· Leaves in place state laws that are more protective of unborn life.

· Puts the United States in line with other modern societies – 47 out of 50 European nations limit elective abortion prior to 15 weeks gestation.

According to a release, Graham noted that over 55,000 abortions at 15 weeks gestation or later occur each year in the United States, and the most recent state-level data shows that the majority of late-term abortions are performed for elective reasons.

For the full text of the legislation, click here here.