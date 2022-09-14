RCSD: Two more teens arrested in football game fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Deputies from Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two more students in connection with last Friday’s Spring Valley- Ridge View football game.

The Spring Valley High School students, both 17,were charged with affray and released to their parents, say deputies.

Five other teens were previously arrested in connection with the fight that occurred near concession stands.

Deputies have been interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance and body camera video in an effort to identify participants.