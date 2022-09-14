Richland Library Main offering free virtual health care clinics in September

Richland Library Main is providing free Virtual Health Care Clinics every Thursday in September from 9 am to 4:30 pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is providing free Virtual Health Care Clinics every Thursday in September from 9 am to 4:30 pm. The service is in partnership with Cooperative Health.

The clinics will provide preventative care for those who are uninsured, underinsured, and insured. The service aims to help anyone between the ages 18-64 to manage chronic conditions.

Behavioral health counseling and non-urgent medical care is also available.

Anyone interested in accessing these virtual health services can call (803) 722-1822.

The service will be available on the third floor of Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St. Columbia, 29201.