CPD: Investigators charge woman for stealing Forest Drive car wash equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes investigators charged Kristen Robinson, 23, accused of 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny.

According to Property Crimes investigators, Robinson was arrested after being captured by cameras stealing expensive equipment from a Forest Drive car wash.

Police say her alleged accomplice, Isaac Evans, 41, was previously arrested and charged in the July crime and remains housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, along with Robinson.