OPA! Greek festival returns to downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A Columbia annual event is back in full capacity after a drive-thru event last year.

The Columbia Greek Festival returns to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church downtown this weekend, kicking off the fun Thursday.

Food and other vendors as well as entertainment and more greet you when you come to the celebration. Live dancers will be present at the festival Friday night.

The Greek Festival will continue through the weekend and ends on Sunday at 6.