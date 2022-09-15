President Biden announces EV initiative in Detroit

President Biden announced the approval of the first $900 million for electric vehicle chargers across the country.

(CNN)- President Biden announced the approval of the first $900 million for electric vehicle chargers across the country.

According to the White House, the President toured the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, MI before delivering his speech.

Biden will talk to union workers, CEO’s and local leaders throughout the day while in Detroit before heading back to the White House.