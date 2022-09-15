World Health Organization says end of pandemic in sight

The WHO says there were just under 11,000 Covid deaths reported between September 5th and 11th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The World Health Organization says the end of the pandemic is in sight.

Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva Wednesday, The WHO’s Director General cautioned there is still a risk of more variants, deaths, disruption, and uncertainty, but he said the world is in its best position to date to end the pandemic.

The WHO says there were just under 11,000 Covid deaths reported between September 5th and 11th. That’s a 22% decrease from the week before.

Johns Hopkins University reports about 12,000 Covid deaths over the past week.

Aside from a few weeks this past May and June, the only other time weekly deaths were this low was during March 2020, the first month of the pandemic.