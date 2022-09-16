CPD, hit and run victim search for answers 10 years later

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — 10 years ago today, Columbia Police say a then, 24 year Lindsay Bires was standing on the sidewalk along Medical Park Drive taking a break during her job at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. That work break has now turned into a decade long search for the driver of the car police say struck Bires and left her lying in the road with life threatening injuries.

According to authorities at the time of the crash witnesses reported seeing a white compact car, run off the side of the road twice before hitting Bires and taking off. Police say people who were there at the time of the incident helped her get medical attention on site, and police began their search for the driver of a car they say refused to stop or offer any aid after pummeling into her.

The Columbia Police Department is asking members of the community to contact them if they are able to recall anything that may help in their ongoing search for answers. Specifically, whether or not they remember seeing a small white car in that area, or remember someone with a similar type car that got body work done around the time of the crash.

Now 34 years old, Bires says she is doing better but admits seeing justice brought to the person who hit her would bring her comfort as she continues to move forward.

Lindsay adds,

“I’m now in college and I’m finishing my prerequisites to study nursing once again. I’m trying to move on but my accident will always stay with me. Whoever hit me needs to be caught and brought to justice so I can get some answers as to why my accident occurred.”

Anyone who may remember seeing a small white car in that area, or remember someone with a similar type car getting body work done around the time of the crash is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1888- CRIME-SC.