SC Department of Public Safety offering child seat safety demonstrations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Next week during Child Passenger Safety week, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will be offering free car seat installation demonstrations.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of choosing the right car seat and making sure it is properly installed.

As part of child seat safety week, there are several events throughout the midlands where troopers can check to ensure your seat is installed correctly.

Anyone can attend during the times listed below:

Sept. 19, 23 (9 am-11 am)- South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, 10311 Wilson Boulevard, Blythewood, SC.

Sept. 21 (2 pm- 4 pm)- EdVenture Museum, 211 Gervais St., Columbia, SC.

Sept. 24 (9 am- 12 pm)- EdVenture Museum, 211 Gervais St., Columbia, SC