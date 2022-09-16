Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement
Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park.
Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget.
Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall.
Doko Meadows Park is 25 acres and includes a playground, picnic tables, walking trails, a lake, and an athletic field.