Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park.

Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget.

Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall.

Doko Meadows Park is 25 acres and includes a playground, picnic tables, walking trails, a lake, and an athletic field.