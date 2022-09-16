Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement

Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall
Jessica Mejia,
Img 5216

Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall.

 

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park.

Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget.

Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall.

Doko Meadows Park is 25 acres and includes a playground, picnic tables, walking trails, a lake, and an athletic field.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts