VPR brands ends production of nicotine gummies

After a warning from the FDA, a nicotine company is discontinuing one of their products

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –After a warning from the FDA, a nicotine company is discontinuing one of their products.

VPR brands is ending production of nicotine gummies after the FDA warned parents that product which contains nicotine also resembles candy.

The administration sent a letter to the company last month advising them that the products were being sold illegally.

By law, manufacturers need to submit applications that need to be approved by the FDA before a tobacco product can be legally marketed in the united states.