Historic Columbia hosts Jubilee Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Historic Columbia is hosting the Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture” this month.
The free outdoor festival brings together musicians, dancers, and storytellers to celebrate South Carolina’s black history.
It takes place Saturday, September 17th at 11 am-6pm at the Mann-Simons site.
For more information, click here https://www.historiccolumbia.org/events/2022/2022-09/jubilee-festival-black-history-and-culture