One man dead after shooting in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting his stepson on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the 100 block of Landfill Lane.

The shooting victim has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Garris, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 71-year-old Carl Sims will be charged with murder in the shooting death. Investigators say Garris lived adjacent to Sims near the incident location.

“Based on the information investigators have gathered in this case, this is the result of a long-running family dynamic between the two men,” says Sheriff Jay Koon. “The latest disagreement between them centered on Garris borrowing Sims’ vehicle last night.”

Sims is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.