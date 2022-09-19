All Richland Two schools operating normally after secure safety response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today, all Richland District Two schools implemented a secure safety response as the Richland County Sheriff’s Department searched for two individuals.

As a precaution, all students were brought inside as deputies searched the area. No one was allowed inside as schools continued with their normal schedules.

Authorities say there was no immediate danger or threat to the schools.

All schools are now operating normally say district officials.