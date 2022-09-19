Bed Bath & Beyond closing 150 stores

(CNN)—Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close 150 of its stores spread out across the country from Arizona to Washington state.

The company is trying to rescue itself and keep from having to file bankruptcy by cutting jobs and closing stores, along with more than 500 million dollars in financing.

One analyst said the efforts were the “prototypical rearranging deck chairs on the titanic” because the business model itself is struggling against other big box stores and Amazon’s low prices.