Healthy Choice’s Korean-style beef power bowl recalled

(CNN)— A frozen meal selection by Healthy Choice was just recalled. The Korean-style beef dish is part of the line of power bowls and is said to contain milk.

According to a Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility called Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, the labels don’t have a warning that they contain dairy.

You can find more details on the recall on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.