The Columbia Veterans Affairs unveils new outpatient clinic in Orangeburg
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Orangeburg.
The new clinic was revealed after the VA identified that it needed a bigger facility in Orangeburg to treat veterans.
The director says the building is four times the size of the old clinic and allows for more veterans to be served and served in a better way.