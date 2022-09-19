United Way of Midlands looking for literacy program volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— United Way of the Midlands Reading Consortium is looking for volunteers help elementary students foster a love for reading for the 2022-2023 school year.

Midlands Reading Consortium’s (MRC) aim is to enhance students’ literacy skills and promote a love of reading. The program will be serving 17 elementary schools across several counties: Richland, Fairfield, Lexington, Calhoun, and Orangeburg.

Volunteers will work one-on-one with students for 30 minutes, once a week. Their goal will be to help ensure students are reading proficiently by the third grade.

To learn more about the volunteer application process, candidates are asked to visit: volunteer.uway.org/mrc.