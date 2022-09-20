Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow.

The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1 pm.

RCSD says work to clear the property began last Friday. Keep the Midlands Beautiful will be providing cleanup tools.