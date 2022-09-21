DHEC: Raccoons found in York and Lexington counties tested positive for rabies

According to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, two raccoons found in York and Lexington counties tested positive for rabies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), two raccoons found in York and Lexington counties tested positive for rabies.

The infected animal found in York County was located in McConnells, near Love Street and McConnells Highway E. It is the fourth animal in the county to test positive for rabies this year.

The raccoon found in Lexington County was located near Hill Springs Court and Hill Springs Drive. It will be the fifth animal found in the county this year that tested positive for rabies. One dog was exposed to the rabid animal and will be quarantined.

If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with a rabid animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office.

In a press release, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister says, “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitation.”

Visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies for more information.