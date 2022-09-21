Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle.

“I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.

Corporal SheRon Knight recalling the moments he rescued a woman from a burning car while en route to Holly Hill in Orangeburg County. He says he noticed the vehicle in front of him was catching fire but the driver was unaware and very focused on the road ahead.

“I noticed up under the vehicle, there was a flame that was going and it was smoking really bad and I slide into another lane, put on my emergency blue lights, and I told her ‘you need to pull over right now your vehicle is on fire.’ And soon as she pulled over I hopped out of of my vehicle I got her out the vehicle,” said Cpl. Knight.

Cpl. Knight credits his time serving in the military for teaching him to think and act fast. He says sometimes there is only a matter of seconds that can change the outcome of a situation. He is encouraging everyone to be aware of their surroundings because you never know when your help may be needed.

As for the lady he rescued, Cpl. Knight says she is very thankful for his quick actions.

“She did try to hold back tears because If I didn’t see it or somebody else didn’t see it then it could have turned into a very dangerous situation,” says Cpl. Knight.