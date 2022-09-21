RCSD: Columbia High School student charged with possession of loaded gun

Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 17 year-old Columbia High School student was charged for possessing a loaded gun at school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 17 year-old Columbia High School student was charged for possessing a loaded gun at school.

Authorities say school administrators were alerted to the loaded pistol after a student reported seeing it sticking out of the suspect’s pants while in the bathroom.

Deputies say after identifying the teen, administrators located the pistol in his book bag, where it was then handed over to the school resource officer.

There is no evidence that any students or staff were threatened with the weapon, say deputies.