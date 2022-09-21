Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating drowning death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they are investigating a drowning that occurred in Irmo on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Deputies responded at around 7:30 pm to a reported drowning in Lake Murray near the Marina Bay apartments.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.