Orangeburg Police charge man for breaking into Dollar General store

Jessica Mejia,
Tiberias Drayton

Tiberias Drayton was charged with first-degree burglary for entering a Dollar General Store after hours.

ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WOLO)—Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators says a man was charged with first-degree burglary after breaking into a Dollar General store located at Cannon Bridge Road.

Tiberias Drayton, 26, was discovered Wednesday behind the convenience store after entering it during closed hours, deputies say.

Burglary in the first-degree carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

