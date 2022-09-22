Orangeburg Police charge man for breaking into Dollar General store
Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators says a man was charged with first-degree burglary after breaking into a Dollar General store
ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WOLO)—Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators says a man was charged with first-degree burglary after breaking into a Dollar General store located at Cannon Bridge Road.
Tiberias Drayton, 26, was discovered Wednesday behind the convenience store after entering it during closed hours, deputies say.
Burglary in the first-degree carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.