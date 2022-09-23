And it is time to derby…roller derby

Tyler Ryan learns about the sport of roller derby and the WFTDA

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Since the 1930’s the sport of roller derby has captured interest, either in skating or watching, of America. Just after the Great Depression, sports based promoter Leo Seltzer realized that ninety percent of America had been on roller skates, which helped him dream up “Roller Derby.”

Fast-forward ninety or so years, and roller derby is quite alive and well here in the Capitol City. Holly Hunter, a member of the Columbia Quad Squad, part of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, explains that the rules are simple. A team of 4 skaters try to stop a “jammer” from crossing a line on the round circle…(something I just made up).

The sport is tough, physical, and a ton of fun to participate in, as well as watch.

Hunter joined ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan to talk about the sport and invite the world out to the “Fall Brawl” roller derby at the Jamil Temple on Jamil Road in Columbia on Saturday, September 24.

You can learn more about the event and roller derby itself HERE.

