Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case

(Courtesy: CPD) Dail Dinwiddie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points.

Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium.

According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am at the former Jungle Jim’s in Five Points.

At the time of her disappearance, Dinwiddie was 5 feet tall and weighed 98 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information related to this case.

You could receive a cash reward.