Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points.
Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium.
According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am at the former Jungle Jim’s in Five Points.
At the time of her disappearance, Dinwiddie was 5 feet tall and weighed 98 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information related to this case.
You could receive a cash reward.