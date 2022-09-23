Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school.

School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums.

Starting Oct. 3, adults will be required to pay $3.30 for breakfast, compared to the previous price of $2.75.

Lunch prices will change from $4.25 to $5.00.

Student meal prices will continue to cost nothing, due to the district’s participation in the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision program.