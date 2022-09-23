Sumter County investigating rumored drug use at Lakewood High School

Sumter County investigators are working with school administration at Lakewood High School after rumors of student drug use began circulating earlier this week.

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County investigators are working with school administration at Lakewood High School after rumors of student drug use and distribution began circulating earlier this week.

School officials say there was a recent incident of a student not feeling well and needing professional medical assistance. Sheriff Dennis announced there had been no deaths in Sumter County in connection with the rumors of student drug overdoses.

Currently, there is an ongoing investigation related to student illnesses due to vape pen use and consumption of edibles that may have contained tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

School officials are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of vaping and resisting peer-pressure to participate in drug use.