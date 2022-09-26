Free HIV testing at college campuses today through Friday

Image: Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering free HIV testing at participating colleges and universities statewide today through Friday.

The free testing is part of DHEC’S annual PrEP Awareness week. PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis, an FDA approved daily pill or injectable administered every two months that can help greatly reduce the risk of HIV infection.

Tests will be available at University of South Carolina, Claflin University, Denmark Tech, Allen University, and Benedict College.

For more information about the testing locations and times, visit scdhec.gov/PrEPweek.