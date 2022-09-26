Lawmakers debate abortion bill tomorrow at State House

House lawmakers are set to meet at the State House again this week to take up the abortion bill.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— House lawmakers are set to meet at the State House again this week to take up the abortion bill.

The House will meet tomorrow at 2 p.m. This comes after the Senate rejected a near total abortion ban bill earlier this month.

The Senate version includes exceptions for rape and incest. The House could take up the Senate’s version of the bill.

The state’s current Fetal Heartbeat law bans abortions after 6 weeks, but the State Supreme Court blocked it after a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood.