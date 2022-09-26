Military Matters: Women veterans reproductive health care

Women veterans are getting access to life-saving reproductive health care, but it is already under threat.

Women represent the fastest growing demographic of veterans.

The Sept. 2 legislation removes the department’s long standing prohibition on providers’ ability to discuss abortion with patients and authorizes VA medical facilities to provide abortions in cases of rape, incest, and the life or health of the veteran — a strong first step that finally puts VA on par with other federal health care programs.

Now, the VA can provide the abortion care necessary to save veterans’ lives when their communities and states won’t.

