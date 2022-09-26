Richland Library Main hosting job hiring event on Sept. 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free recruiting event for job seekers at 1431 Assembly Street on Sept. 29 from 10 am- 2 pm.

Recruiting Solutions is looking to hire employees in the manufacturing, office professional, and information technology fields.

The company will be conducting on-the-spot interviews and will collect resumes.

For more information, contact Kimberlei Davis at (803) 351-5616 or kdavis@richlandlibrary.com.

Register at richlandlibrary.com.