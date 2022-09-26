Save a life at the Faith & Blue Blood Drive with RCSD & The Meeting Place Church!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Take the time to save a life with Richland County deputies and the Meeting Place Church at an upcoming blood drive in October!

The Faith & Blue Blood Drive starts Friday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in The Upper Room at The Meeting Place Church on 201 Columbia Mall Boulevard.

Curtis spoke with Gabrielle Player with the Meeting Place Church and Richland County Deputy Sara Blann about how important it is for you to donate to help those in need.

This event is part of National Faith & Blue Weekend, Oct. 7-10, during which the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will partner with churches around the county for activities and outreach.

To register, visit Red Cross Blood’s website and use the sponsor code: FAITHBLUE to make your appointment.