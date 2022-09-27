CPD arrest duo accused of trying to sell fentanyl

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit have taken thousands of pills authorities believe are imitation fentanyl off the street.

Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention center

Police say during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Harden Street officers pulled over 52 year old Loria Ann Leal and 52 year old Eufracio Rodriguez, Junior from Texas.

During a search of the couple’s car, CPD says they discovered two packages containing what they have estimated to be $20,000 dollars worth of pills. Police say the seized medication were small blue round pills marked with an ‘M-30’ stamp. That wasn’t Columbia Police say they found. Authorities say the two were also in possession of $3,250 dollars in cash.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A.), pills with those markings are widely identified as fentanyl often blue or white in color. Police tell us these types of pills are often made to look like genuine prescription medication like Adderall or Xanax, but are usually laced with other substances like heroine, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Officials say the consumption of this drug can be deadly, even when taken in small amounts. Medical experts say they’ve seen a rise here in South Carolina in the opioid epidemic and in many cases they have lead to overdoses.

In fact, Columbia Police say this year alone the department has investigated a dozen suspected fentanyl deaths, and 32 incidents where users were able to survive. To put the spike law enforcement officials are concerned with into perspective, they last year they say 22 people died as a result of ingesting the deadly drug, while 15 others survived after overdosing. At least three of those individuals according to police, in both 2021, and in this year were successfully given Naloxone/Narcan to save their lives.

Leal and Rodriguez who are now in federal custody face a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.