Newberry College opening food pantry for students experiencing food insecurity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry College is opening a new campus food pantry for college students, faculty, and staff who are experiencing food insecurity and inaccessibility.

The food pantry will open on Sept. 29 at 3 pm after a ribbon cutting ceremony at Weber Campus Ministry House, 1504 Evans St., Newberry, SC.

The initiative was created by the Office of Campus Ministry and the Office of Student Affairs, in partnership with the Living Hope Foundation.