PRISMA Health offering free flu shot clinics in October

Prisma Health will be offering free flu shots in Richland, Lexington, Sumter and Greenville counties in October.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health will be offering free flu shots in Richland, Lexington, Sumter and Greenville counties in October. Anyone six months and older can also receive the shot.

Multiple drive-thru sites will be open for the free flu immunizations on a first-come, first served-basis. Individuals ages 65 and older will be offered high-dose flu vaccines. Those are in limited supply.

The event is part of Prisma’s annual midlands and upstate community campaign that aims to offer community-wide protection from the contagious virus.

Flu-shot recipients are required to wear a face mask, carry a valid driver’s license or photo ID, and insurance card if available. Children under 16 years of age are required to have a parent/guardian signature.

There are no out-of-pocket costs to receive the flu shot and health insurance is not required.

Midlands’ flu shot clinic locations:

Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Lower Richland High School (drive-thru)

2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins, SC 29061 (Enter through Rabbit Run)

Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Dent Middle School (drive-thru, no high-dose for 65 and older available at this site) 2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206

Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Sumter High School (drive-thru)

2580 McCray’s Mill Rd., Sumter, SC 29154 (Enter through gate 1)

Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Dreher High School (drive-thru)

3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205

Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Irmo High School (drive-thru)

6671 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC 29212

Thursday, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, 3–6 p.m., Prisma Health Baptist Hospital Auditorium

1501 Sumter St., Columbia, SC 29201 (Walk-in, free parking is available. Please use the Sumter Street parking garage and take the elevator to the ground floor.)

Upstate flu shot clinic locations:

Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Unity Park (walk-up, free parking)

320 S. Hudson St., Greenville, SC 29601

Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Reedy Fork Baptist Church (drive-thru)

459 Reedy Fork Rd., Greenville, SC 29605

Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Monaghan Baptist Church (drive-thru)

1500 W. Parker Rd., #2709, Greenville, SC 29617

Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., St. Matthew United Methodist Church (drive-thru)

701 Cleveland St., Greenville, SC 29601

Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Overbrook Baptist Church (drive-thru)

1705 E. North St., Greenville, SC 29607

