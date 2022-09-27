School closings/early dismissals due to possible severe weather

One school district has announced early school dismissals/school closings due to possible severe weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One school district has announced early school dismissals and cancellations of after-school activities due to possible severe weather.

So far, the following school has decided to have school closings/early dismissals due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:

Sumter School District– All schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM, middle schools at 11:30 AM, high schools at 12:30 pm. E-learning days: Friday, Sept. 30) All after school activities are canceled.

