Columbia International University to kick-start 100th anniversary celebration with concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia International University will be kick-starting their 100th anniversary celebrations with a concert by Grammy and Gospel award winner Laura Story.

The Christian music artist graduated from the University in 2003 and was raised Spartanburg. She is known for writing the Christian music top-charting song “Indescribable.”

In 2012, she became a Grammy Award winner for “Blessings,” a song she wrote and recorded. Story has also been honored with six Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

The concert will be held in Shortess Chapel on Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 pm-8:30 pm.

For reservations and ticket information visit www.ciu.edu/laurastory.