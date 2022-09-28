Hurricane Ian: Dominion Energy preparations and emergency response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy says Hurricane Ian could cause power outages in South Carolina. The power company already has line crews out across the state ready to respond.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Matt Long says crews are out today in the field trimming back and safeguarding power lines because the number one cause for power outages during storms are downed trees and large limbs falling on lines.

“We’ll be staging crews across the service territory here in South Carolina, bringing in other crews from other Dominion Energy states particularly Virginia to help with that response as well. We want people to know that our crews will be ready to go as quickly and as safely as as they are able to once those first outages start rolling in and they’ll continue working until that last outage is restored,” says Long.

Just as Dominion is prepared, Long says customers should have the following in place. “Make sure you have enough food that doesn’t need to be refrigerated that you can have an eat for several days if there is an outage of that length of time. Make sure you have flashlights enough batteries make sure your phone is charged so incase you do lose power for a little while then thats not a danger,” says Long.

If customers experience an outage in their area, they can access Dominion’s power outage map to see time estimates for your power to be restored.

“We also want our customers to notify us if they have an outage and the best way to do that is to download the dominion energy app,” says Long.